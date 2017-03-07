BILOXI, Miss. — A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing at least four deaths and at least 35 people to be hospitalized.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday. All victims are now off the bus, according to Fire Chief Joe Boney.

Crews are working to extract as many people from the bus as possible. Several people have already been airlifted to the hospital pic.twitter.com/t3yQlldEpt — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) March 7, 2017

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.

Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus. WLOX reported officials have confirmed four deaths and said 35 people were sent to the hospital, including several people airlifted from the scene.

Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn’t know where this bus was headed.