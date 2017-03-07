Thief takes St. Jude patient’s medication, leg brace, luggage and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police released video of a car and a man inside it, because what he did is cruel beyond words. He reportedly stole from a four-year-old St. Jude patient.

Four-year-old Camille Brye was only it Memphis a few hours when a thief broke into her family's car.

Camille has been battling cancer since September when doctors found a tumor growing on the stem of her brain.

This weekend, her family drove from Florida. They got in late Sunday night and booked a room at the Holiday Inn on Union in the Medical District.

"They took everything from her clothes, her shoes, her leg braces, her shoes, everything," said her mother, Edna Trujillo.

She was nearly in tears as she told WREG the thief took her daughter's luggage that had St. Jude written all over it.

The thief also took Camille's blood pressure pills and a 6-month supple of chemo and radiation medicine totally $3,000.

The thief even took her leg brace she uses for physically therapy, her PlayStation and some diapers

"I feel like, at first I was pretty scared because, you know, it's her stuff," said Trujillo.

Officers checked security footage at the hotel and released pictures of the guy they say is responsible driving a maroon suburban.

They said the back right panel likely has damage, because he crashed into the family's car trying to get away.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

If you'd like to help Camille and her family out: https://www.crowdrise.com/fighting-for-camille/fundraiser/kalanthabrye

The family said St. Jude is replacing her medicine and leg brace.