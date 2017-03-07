Teacher get a lesson in crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "The truth of the matter is violence and crime can happen anywhere."

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings didn't mince words Tuesday as he presented new crime stats to local retired teachers.

"They were concerned about neighborhood safety. As I said before, we are afraid to even move around in our own communities," said Dorothy Carr with the Retired Memphis Teacher's Association.

Organizers said they invited the police director to give them current stats from this year to dispel the myths about crime.

The police director said the homicide rate for this year is 26 percent lower this year when compared to 2006 -- they year they always use as a benchmark in the City of Memphis. However, he said now is not the time for celebration.

"If we didn`t have any homicides we would be celebrating, but if you think of the 30 plus victims whose lives have been lost, families have be devastated and children are left to deal with the aftermath of this, so one homicide is unacceptable."

The biggest take away for these retirees was the fact they can help make a difference.

"He enlightened us with statistics and numbers, and we are aware of that, but we want to make sure we are doing our part as educators to make sure we stem the tide of crime in this community," said Keith Williams with the Memphis Education Association.