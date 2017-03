× Southaven Police searching for Rite Aid robbery suspect

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities in Southaven are searching for a robbery suspect who hit a drug store Tuesday evening.

The suspect reportedly walked into the store located at Stateline Road and Millbranch just after 8 p.m. and robbed employees. He then fled the scene.

No one inside the store was injured.

If you can help Southaven Police catch this man, call (662) 393-8652 or Desoto County Crimestoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.