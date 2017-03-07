× Nearly $1.75 million worth of marijuana seized near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Three men from the Twin Cites area are facing drug charges after they were pulled over in Otter Tail County a truck containing 570 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $1.75 million.

32-year-old Vontrail Dante Kendle, 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 23-year-old Michael Dunnorm were pulled over last week on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls for having obscured back and front license plates.

According to court documents, the haul was found in the bed of the truck in 18 large duffel bag-style suitcases.

Each suitcase allegedly had 25 or so individually wrapped packages of marijuana in them.