× Man pleads guilty to deadly 2014 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has pleaded guilty to killing a man in 2014.

Samuel Hernendez, 29, was accused of shooting Santos Castillo, 31, multiple times outside a party in the 4200 block of Reed Avenue in March 2014.

Tuesday, Hernendez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The judge sentenced him to six years in prison.