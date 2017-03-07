× Man convicted after shooting up ex-girlfriend’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of opening fire on his ex-girlfriend’s home has been convicted on gun charges.

According to authorities, the woman was inside with her great-aunt when bullets suddenly ricocheted through the front of the home. Several seconds later, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Brown, began beating on the door, trying to get inside. The glass inside the door broke, activating the security alarm, and sending Brown scrambling from the scene.

Investigators said Brown was not at the scene when they arrived, but once they left, he sent the victim a message that apparently scared her so bad she called police again.

Brown turned himself in three days after the event.

On Tuesday, he was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, and could spend up to 10 years behind bars.

Sentencing is set for June 2017.