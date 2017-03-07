× Lawson brothers grab postseason honors for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn-University of Memphis sophomore Dedric Lawson and freshman K.J. Lawson were each named to an All-Conference team, announced by the American Athletic Conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

Dedric Lawson was named to the All-Conference First Team, and K.J. Lawson to the All-Rookie Team.

Dedric was the third Tiger player in as many seasons to be named to the First Team, joining Shaq Goodwin from last season, and Austin Nichols from two seasons ago. K.J. follows in the footsteps of his brother (last season) and Nichols (2014) to be named to the All-Rookie Team.

Dedric leads the Tigers in scoring (19.4), rebounding (9.9), and blocked shots (66), and is second on the team with 102 assists. He is one of eight players in the NCAA since 1992-93 to have seasons of 600+ points, 300+ rebounds, and 100+ assists. His rebounding average leads the American Athletic Conference, while his scoring total is second-best in the league. He also leads the American Conference in double-doubles with 19.

Dedric was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks on December 12 and December 19, following a near-triple-double mark of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and eight blocked shots against UAB on December 10, and a week in which he averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds. He has 19 double-doubles this season, which are fifth-most in the NCAA this season, are the sixth-best in the history of Memphis basketball.

K.J. is second on the team and third in the American Athletic Conference in rebounding (8.3), and third on the team and 21st in the Conference in scoring (12.4). He has made 141-of-353 shots this season during his redshirt freshman year, and has made 80-of-115 from the charity stripe. He is third on the team with 85 assists, and has 15 steals and 13 blocked shots.

K.J. was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on January 23, following a week in which he scored 28 points with 16 rebounds against Houston and 16 points and eight rebounds in a win over UCF. He also has set a career-rebounding high of 19 rebounds – third highest single-game total in AAC history – against East Carolina on January 28.

The Tigers open play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday, March 10, when the team faces off against the UCF Knights in a 1 p.m. tip-off at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Conference will announce the Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, and Sportsmanship Award on Wednesday, March 8, and will announce the Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Scholar Athlete of the Year at a press conference/luncheon at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 9.

–gotigersgo.com–