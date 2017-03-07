Lamb triplets born at barn in Maine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITY, Maine -- A typical day at the Unity College Barn is quite noisy, but Animal Training T.A. Chris McGovern said he's used to the chaos.

"I've been at the barn since it first started four years ago."

But this year, there's been even more noise thanks to several births over the weekend and into Monday morning, including a set of triplets. Out of the dozens of lambs that have been born here over the years, this is the first time the farm has had triplets.

McGovern said he was there when they were born, helping the ewes during delivery, and even cutting the umbilical cords and cleaning the newborn lambs. He even had the honor of naming them.

We're told the lambs will leave Unity College Barn at the end of the year and are looking for new homes.