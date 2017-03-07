× Florida man accused of raping 13-year-old at funeral

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of raping a 13-year-old and getting her pregnant — and it all happened at church while she was at a funeral, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Andre Brown, 26, is charged with sexual assault on a victim between 12 and 18 years old.

The victim told detectives Brown, whom she knew, grabbed her and took her into the bathroom and then locked the door and raped her.

She didn’t tell anyone at first after it happened in April 2016. According to the arrest report, she was worried she would be blamed for it.

After she went to the doctor in July and learned she was pregnant, she told the authorities about what happened.

A DNA test confirmed Brown is the father, though Brown denied ever having sex with her.