Digital licenses? It might soon be a reality in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Everything seems to be going digital, including your license! That may soon be a reality for Arkansas residents after a bill was submitted in the state Senate urging the state to go paperless at the DMV.

Under Senate Bill 428, drivers would have the option to get a physical copy of their license or use a digital copy. It’s unclear how the system will work, but lawmakers say the technology is currently available for implementation; they just have to find the right system for the state.

“We want to be ahead of the game in this particular case,” said Walter Anger, the Commissioner of Revenue with Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, told THV11.

Lawmakers said they hope to eventually require all drivers to have a digital copy of their license.