× City Council passes $6.1 million grant to help recruit, retain MPD officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council has passed a $6.1 million grant aimed at helping the local police department recruit and retain more officers.

The four-year grant is from the Shelby County Crime Commission. It’s goal is to have the number of officers at 2,300 by the year 2020.

MPD currently has 1,970 officers.

The grant also aims to retain more officers through raises and bonuses. Officers with at least 12 years served will get a 2 percent raise, plus a $1,600 bonus. Other officers will get a 1 percent raise.

This is the third pay increase since the beginning of last year, according to the city.

In addition, officers who have been with the MPD for three to 11 years will be eligible for up to $7,000 in bonuses if they stay on the force for a four-year period. Officers can also get a $2,000 bonus for referring someone who ends up becoming a police officer in Memphis.