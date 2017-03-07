× Officials investigating human remains found in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Bartlett Police have recovered the remains of a person in Panola County.

The Panola County medical examiner, Gracie Grant-Gulledge, said officers from Panola County and Bartlett were recently searching for the remains.

She said the Mississippi state medical examiner expects to identify them Wednesday or Thursday.

The wife of Sanjay Patel, who disappeared in October and is believed to be the victim of a homicide, told WREG Bartlett Police believe the remains may be of Patel. However, that won’t be confirmed until a positive ID is made.

Bartlett Police have been investigating Patel’s disappearance after finding evidence that led them to believe he was killed when they found a different man dead in a Bartlett home.