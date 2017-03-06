× TSA to reportedly start using more ‘invasive’ patdown procedure

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration is warning local police about its new airport patdown procedure.

At issue– the more invasive patdown could cause some passengers to report what happened to authorities.

It isn’t exactly clear where and how TSA screeners will touch passengers under the patdown procedure. But the TSA’s own website notes that officers can use the back of their hands to pat down what it calls “sensitive areas” of the body. Similar patdowns with the front of the hand may also be done on what the TSA calls “limited cases.”

The new procedure replaces five different kinds of patdowns previously used.