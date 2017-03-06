Probation for Andrea Walker in plea over daughter’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has made a plea deal after being charged in the death of her daughter.
Andrea Walker was charged with first-degree murder in 2014 after her daughter was found dead.
At the time, Walker told police she left 7-week-old Aniston Walker home alone with a 3-year-old sibling and when she returned, Aniston was missing.
Several weeks later, Aniston’s body was found in a ditch in Millington.
Walker, who has been free on bond, entered a guilty plea to reckless homicide.
She was sentenced to four years of supervised probation.
35.149534 -90.048980