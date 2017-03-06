× Probation for Andrea Walker in plea over daughter’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has made a plea deal after being charged in the death of her daughter.

Andrea Walker was charged with first-degree murder in 2014 after her daughter was found dead.

At the time, Walker told police she left 7-week-old Aniston Walker home alone with a 3-year-old sibling and when she returned, Aniston was missing.

Several weeks later, Aniston’s body was found in a ditch in Millington.

Walker, who has been free on bond, entered a guilty plea to reckless homicide.

She was sentenced to four years of supervised probation.