Pedestrian hit on Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver has been detained after a reported hit and run on Union Avenue Monday night.

According to preliminary information, the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. from the 2200 block of Union. No condition has been given for the victim in this case.

The driver of a silver Rav4 was detained. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.