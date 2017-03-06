Mother, children caught in drive-by cross fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman and her two children are lucky to be alive after another driver pulled up beside them at a red light and opened fire. The entire thing was captured on dashcam video.

According to KSHB, the unidentified mom had just picked up her 9-year-old from school when she stopped at the red light. Her 5-year-old son was also in the backseat at the time.

It was at that point, the dash cam in the car behind them captured a 4-door car pulling up next to them. Suddenly a gun appears in the window followed by several shots.

All the terrified mother could do was wait for the shots to end.

"'Mommy we're going to die. Mommy move!' I couldn't move because we had a car ahead of us," she told Reporter Andres Guitierrez.

Authorities said they do not believe the family was the shooters intended target. In fact, they said another car that was parked on the other side of the street was more than likely what the suspect was shooting at.

No one has been taken into custody.