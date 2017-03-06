× Memphis Police out to catch drunk drivers this Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police want to take drunk drivers off the roads.

MPD will set up two sobriety roadside checkpoints between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

One will be on Third Street near Shelby Drive, and the other will be on Sycamore View Road near Shelby Oaks.

At the checkpoints, officers will test drivers for alcohol or drug impairment.

“Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States,” MPD said.

The department highlighted these checkpoints as an important tool in fighting against impaired driving.

It is common practice to alert the public about the checkpoints beforehand.