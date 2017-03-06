× Memphis man guilty of having a gun on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been convicted of carrying a gun inside a school.

Police were called to Ross Elementary School on October 30, 2014 for a report of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived they say Charles Tigner was combative and fought with officers.

Police say they chased him from the school to the 6900 block of Boothbay.

A Ruger 9 mm gun was found in the school hallway where the fight took place.

At the time, Tigner had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.