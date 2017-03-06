× Man shot and killed at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect following the city’s 33rd homicide of 2017.

Police say a man was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Macon Cove near Sycamore View and I-40.

When police arrived, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting.

Witnesses told police that the suspect drove off in a gray Nissan Rogue.

He had a short fade haircut and was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.