Man arrested for firing shots at Oxford apartment complex

OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been arrested for firing shots at an Oxford apartment complex.

Police were called to the Gather Oxford apartments, located on Hathorn Road near the University of Mississippi, around 3 p.m. Monday.

Officers found 10 fired shell casings in the parking lot.

Witnesses identified Rashaun Weekly, 20, of Charleston as the shooter. Police said he lives at the complex.

Police took him into custody.

He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm. Police said he stole the gun, an AR-10 rifle, during a burglary in Tallahatchie County.

No one was hurt, police said.