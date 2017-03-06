× Child found in car with dead woman in Memphis fast food parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-year-old child was found in a car with a dead woman early Monday morning.

Police found a white Honda Civic in the parking lot of a Jack Pirtle’s chicken with the woman and child inside around 2:37 a.m.

The restaurant is located at 2520 Mt. Moriah.

The woman was found slumped over in the driver’s seat.

The child was in the back seat.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child is with family members.

Police say the cause of death is not known.