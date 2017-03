In Florida, an accident ended with two cars in one parking spot, and one of the cars was a classic!

A Ford Fusion had to be removed from a Florida Wal-Mart parking lot after it somehow came to rest on top of a classic 1959 Corvette.

Local resident Jason Motz captured the aftermath on camera.

The bizarre accident caused significant damage to the vintage car.

No injuries were reported.

The accident was reportedly the result of a gas-instead-of-brake mistake.