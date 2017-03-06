× 5-year-old becomes youngest contestant to qualify for National Spelling Bee

OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma girl has become the youngest contestant to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, according to Time Magazine, and she’s only five-years-old!

Tulsa World reported Edith Fuller earned the spot by beating more than 50 children on Saturday at the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional.

The homeschooled Tulsa girl now advances to the final level of the competition, which is scheduled for the end of May.