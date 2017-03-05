Stabbing reported at Hillview Village apartment complex in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police responded to a stabbing around 2 a.m. Sunday at a South Memphis apartment complex on East Alcy Road.

Officers said a woman called reporting her son had been stabbed during an attempted robbery. First responders found a stab wound to the victim’s left side.

“It’s shocking, you know, I haven’t heard anything about it," said neighbor Erica Harris.

Another neighbor told WREG's Bridget Chapman she heard the commotion as it happened right outside her window. She wanted to remain anonymous but also said from what she heard, she thinks the victim knew the suspect and told his family a different story.

Regardless, the history of crime has those who live there on edge, especially those with small children.

“It scares me when they come outside and ride their bikes and stuff like that," said Harris.

From 2014 to 2016, police reported over 1,800 calls made to the Hillview Village apartment complex, the most common ones being burglary and theft.

“It’s bad, but it seems like nobody cares," said neighbor Tequila Kennedy. "They still got them open.”

The apartment managers and police are working to combat the crime through SkyCop cameras, license plate readers and more off-duty officers.

Neighbors hope it gets better, as they try to avoid any problems that do go on.

“I just stay in the house and stay to myself and pray nobody messes with me," said Kennedy.

The stabbing victim went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.