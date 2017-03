× Son arrested in third stabbing of the day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A son is under arrest and his father in the hospital.

This is the third stabbing today in Memphis.

Police say a 50-year-old man and his 22-year-old son got into a fight in the 2000 Block of Nedra around 10:30 a.m.

The father used pepper spray on his son who police say the stabbed his son several times.

The son is in custody.