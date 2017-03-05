× Police: Michigan driver laughed after crashing Maserati into car, killing woman

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is digging up more details on a fatal January crash. Police said Gregory Allen Belkin, 43, had been drinking, was speeding and got out of his car and laughed after it happened, Hometownlife reported.

Police said Belkin’s ex-girlfriend turned down his engagement proposal, and he then drove away from her house, calling her while he was in the car.

The ex-girlfriend told police he said, “We’ll see how the night goes. … I’m going 100, I’m going 120. I’m going 150″ — and then the call cut off.

Belkin told police he dropped his phone and went to pick it up, and that’s when the crash occurred. He also said he didn’t think he was speeding at the time.

According to data from the Maserati, the car was traveling at 144 miles per hour right beforehand.

The officer on the scene observed Belkin running around and laughing.

“I reminded him the other driver was seriously injured and laughing was not appropriate,” the officer wrote in his report.

The other driver, Rhonda T. Williams, 53, died at the hospital. She was a mother of three.

When Belkin learned the other driver died, he “began to cry but would later ask me about the condition of his Maserati and the location of his cellphone,” according to the police report.