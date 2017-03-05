× Police investigating robbery at Exxon station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Exxon station on 2905 Kirby Road was robbed Sunday morning.

An employee told police the suspect came into the store shortly before 7 a.m. and asked for a swisher.

The suspect handed her cash, and when the employee opened the register to make the sale, she said the suspect jumped on the counter and grabbed cash out of the register.

She said the suspect told her not to move and then left the store and drove away, going west on Quince Road in a gray four-door Lexus with spray paint on it.

There is not a good description of the suspect.