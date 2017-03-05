× Saturday fatal shooting ruled a justifiable homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting that left one man dead Saturday was justifiable, police said.

Police responded to the scene at Barron Avenue and Will Scarlet Road when a woman called saying her boyfriend had been shot.

Police found that man, Travis Johnson, 27, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Another man flagged down the officers and said he had been shot as well.

He said someone hit his car and fled the scene, so he went to investigate, but he was then shot.

Police learned Johnson was the one who hit the victim’s car, which started an argument that led to Johnson shooting him.

Police said the victim’s 26-year-old son was there at the time and shot Johnson when he fired at his father.

The father was taken to Regional Medical Center for his injuries, but he has since been released.

Police ruled Johnson’s death as a justifiable homicide.