Fisher’s Tennessee catch is set to be new state record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Paul made a great catch, and it’s pending as a state record.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Paul was fishing on Melton Hill Reservoir outside of Knoxville Thursday when he caught a 43-pound, 14-ounce muskellunge.

It measured as 51 3/8 inches in length and 23 1/2 inches in girth.

Paul said the fish died in his net, which prompted him to weigh it.

Kyle F. Edwards held the prior record for almost 34 years with his 42-pound, 8-ounce muskellunge.

Reeling in the record was no small feat.

“[Muskellunges] put on a remarkable fight, once hooked, and are typically very difficult to catch,” Reservoirs Fisheries biologist John Hammonds explained. “A musky over 50 inches in length is extremely difficult to hook and land and is considered to be a ‘fish of a lifetime’ for most musky anglers.”

The fish will officially become a new state record once TWRA officials in Nashville certify the paperwork.