Father starts GoFundMe to help estranged out-of-control daughter

WEST PALM BEACH Fla. — You may recognize Danielle Bregoli from Dr. Phil, where the 13-year-old went viral for her “Cash me outside, how bow dah” address to the audience in September.

You may also recognize her from a February incident in which she was kicked off a flight after being accused of punching a passenger.

Danielle went from a young girl who helped her mother fight cancer to a teenager who steals cars and credit cards, her mom said on Dr. Phil.

Her father wants to help her.

The mother claimed on Dr. Phil that Danielle’s biological father, Ira Peskowitz, abandoned her for his new family, but he maintains that wasn’t the case. The Palm Beach Post reported on lengthy court battles between the two parents.

Peskowitz, a deputy in Florida, said he has helped Danielle financially but was “denied the opportunity to truly be a present parent and influence her life.”

He started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for legal expenses to get her help.

“That behavior is appalling,” he told the Palm Beach Post. “And it’s appalling that anyone can think it is acceptable behavior.”