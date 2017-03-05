× Driver killed in hit-and-run crash, passenger in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people fled the scene of a fatal crash but have since been arrested.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Hollywood Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard.

Police said a vehicle hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver and a passenger of the vehicle that caused the collision left the scene, police said. Officers found them shortly after and took them into custody.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit died on the scene, police said. The passenger was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.