MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Castleman Street, which is near Wooddale High School.

Both victims were transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the victims were a woman and a man, but they did not provide further details.

Police are looking for the suspect.