Vols rally for much needed win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE – Admiral Schofield made a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to put Tennessee ahead for good Saturday as the Volunteers erased a 16-point, second-half deficit in a 59-54 victory over Alabama.

Grant Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee (16-15, 8-10 SEC) snapped a three-game skid in he regular-season finale for both teams. Alabama (17-13, 10-8) and Tennessee will open Southeastern Conference Tournament play Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide led by as many as 16 early in the second half before Tennessee came storming back with a 16-2 run. The Volunteers finally pulled ahead 48-47 with 8:35 left when Williams sank a 3-pointer from in front of Tennessee’s bench as the shot clock expired.

Alabama regained the lead on a Corban Collins 3-pointer with 7:29 left that sparked a 6-0 run. Tennessee answered with nine straight points of its own on a trio of 3-pointers _ two from Lew Evans and the go-ahead shot from Schofield.

Evans had 13 points and Schofield added 10. Riley Norris scored 13 points and Braxton Key had 12 for Alabama.