MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy is behind bars.

Deric Hoffman, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic assault causing bodily harm.

There is no information at this time on what happened to draw that charge, but WREG is working to learn more.

WREG is also working to find out whether he remains on the force at SCSO.