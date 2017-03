× One dead, one hurt in early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, another hurt after an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Two men were found shot near Barron Avenue and Will Scarlet Road.

A 27-year-old man was killed, a 53-year-old man died at the scene.

This is the 32nd homicide of 2017 in Memphis.