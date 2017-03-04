× Huge 3rd quarter leads Houston to easy win over the Grizzlies

HOUSTON – James Harden scored 33 points and Clint Capela had 24 to help the Houston Rockets build a big lead in the third quarter and coast to a 123-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Eric Gordon added 18 points and made six of Houston’s 18 3-pointers in the victory that tied the season series with the Grizzlies at 2-2.

Houston led by 15 to start the fourth quarter and was up 109-89 after an alley-oop dunk by Capela midway through the quarter. The Grizzlies resorted to the Hack-a-Shaq technique of intentionally fouling Capela soon after that, but he made eight of 10 attempts before going to the bench with Houston up by 16 with about 3 minutes left.

Mike Conley had 23 points for the Grizzlies and JaMychal Green added 20.