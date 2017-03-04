Glasses help color-blind child see color for first time

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A special pair of glasses is opening up a colorful new world for an Iowa boy with a vision impairment.

In the decade Cayson Irlbeck has been alive, the fourth-grader’s worldview has been not being able to tell the difference between blues and purples and reds and greens.

Home video shows the moment earlier this month his view changed.

“It was instant,” Cayson said. “I knew right away something had changed…how bright everything was.”

The colors are now vivid, and Cayson sees each and every one of them.

“That was so amazing. It was so colorful. It was weird, I had never seen those colors before, but I kind of knew what they were, I don’t know, it was just awesome.”

“Just to be able to see all of a sudden a whole new world opened up for him,” Cayson’s father Aaron Irlbeck. “Obviously it was very emotional.”

It was all due to some internet research sparked by Cayson, leading the Irlbecks to the California-based company EnChroma and the glasses.

“I wear them at home…take them on drives so I can see the stop lights.”

Research indicated the glasses had a 50/50 chance of working.

For the Irlbecks, it was $300 very well spent.

“It’s been an incredible week for him watching cartoons,” Aaron Irlbeck said. “He didn’t realize the marshmellows in his lucky charms had color on them.”

There have been a lot of firsts since Cayson got the EnChroma glasses — he saw his first sunrise and will eventually see his first rainbow.

“That day changed my life,” Cayson said.

On the company website, EnChroma says its glasses are an optical assistive device, not a cure for color blindness.

Results vary depending on the type and extent of a person’s color vision deficiency.

The glasses are estimated to be effective in four out of five cases of red-green color vision deficiency.