× 1 killed, 1 critical after shooting at Southaven apartment complex

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two people were shot in Southaven Friday night, and one of those people has died.

Police were called to the Legacy Crossing Apartments off Highway 51 around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim died at Baptist DeSoto Hospital, police said. The other is still alive but in critical condition at Regional Medical Center.

Police are investigating. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.