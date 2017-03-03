West Memphis PD: Man shot, killed another man over an argument about a woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. -- A West Memphis man is in custody after police say he shot and killed another man, all over an argument about a woman.

It’s the first homicide of the year for West Memphis.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Friday at the Westview Apartments on East Thompson Street.

“It’s very, very upsetting, knowing that I have my own children and knowing that the neighborhood is usually quiet and now this is happening, it’s kind of sad," said neighbor Tabatha Barlow.

West Memphis police said Gregory Brown, 43, was shot several times while sitting in his car.

Some neighbors said they heard around seven gunshots, while others just saw a sea of flashing lights.

“I saw seven or six police cars down there and I came in through my back door [and] shut my door," said neighbor Linda Smith.

Police said the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His friends said he was a father, and shared memories of him singing and smiling.

“They have my condolences," said Smith.

Officers said Jeremiah Burns, 26, turned himself in for the crime.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an argument the two men were having about a woman they both had interest in.

Burns has been charged with first-degree murder and terroristic acts.

Neighbors said it's typically a calm apartment complex.

“It’s quiet," said Smith. "You don’t see too much of that going on here.”

“A nice time over here; it’s really never nothing like that," said Barlow.

What’s left behind at the crime scene is now keeping them on edge, as they send their thoughts to the victim’s loved ones.

“I just hope the family’s okay," said Barlow.

Burns is scheduled to be in West Memphis District Court on Monday.