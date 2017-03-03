× Two suspects convicted in Prescott Place Apartments murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were found guilty in the death of a 25-year-old during a hold-up at the Prescott Place Apartments.

The incident happened in August 2015 outside an apartment in the 1700 block of Morlye Street.

The victim, Hilvar Lopez, was shot in the head by 19-year-old Jamaal Austin, prosecutors said. He was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A co-defendant, Dalvin Smith, was convicted of reckless homicide, facilitation to commit aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Both men are expected to be sentenced at a later time.