Thanks for making us your #1 source of news again

Memphis – WREG-TV News Channel 3, Tribune Broadcasting’s Memphis station, is once again number one in news ratings in February, marking the 5th year in a row of consecutive February sweeps wins.

WREG topped other stations in nearly every head-to-head ratings race, including Morning, Noon, 4PM, 4:30PM, 5PM and 10PM and in every single weekend newscast.

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market, and these results are for the 28 day period from February 2—March 1. During this sweeps period, News Channel 3 had four of the five top-rated weekday news programs.

News Director Bruce Moore: “We try to find the right mix of stories that our viewers will find both interesting and useful. I’m proud of the team’s hard work in front of and behind the camera to put our viewers first in everything we do.”

President and General Manager Ron Walter added, “February was a month of outstanding ratings for WREG News Channel 3. Viewers were negotiating the extremely varied February weather—frigid one day and toasty the next–and looking to prepare and protect themselves and their homes from unwanted crime, they turned to us for their news, weather and information. For that, we are both proud and grateful.”

Here are the complete live+same-day viewing household numbers by time period.

WEEKDAY NEWS

News Channel 3 wins mornings until most local news ends at 7AM. WHBQ and WLMT continue local news after 7AM, and WHBQ wins those time-periods.

News Channel 3 wins midday news, doubling the ratings of head-to-head competitor WMC at Noon, and doubling 11AM newscast ratings for WHBQ.

News Channel 3 wins at 4, 4:30, 5:00 and 10PM too. WMC’s only weekday win is at 6PM by only 3 tenths of a point. WHBQ is third, except at 9PM, where they beat WLMT’s 9PM Newscast—the only other local newscast in that time period.

WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Glenn Carver is the highest rated local sports program, winning its time period—10:15-10:30—nearly 2.5 points ahead of its nearest competitor.

WEEKEND NEWS

News Channel 3 is also the top-rated news on Saturday and Sunday mornings, Saturday and Sunday early evenings, and Saturday and Sunday at 10PM.

Here are the preliminary household ratings results, color coded from highest to lowest rating:

Results key:

First Place Second Place Third Place Fourth Place No local news

Monday -Friday

WREG WMC WHBQ WATN WLMT Morning 4:30 AM 4.0 2.1 1.6 5:00 AM 4.9 2.8 2.4 0.6 5:30 AM 5.6 3.3 3.4 0.6 6-7AM 6.7 5.8 5.5 0.7 7-8AM 6.9 0.5 8-9AM 6.8 9:00 AM 5.5 6.1 0.8 11:00 AM 4.1 0.8 Noon 8.6 4.1 Evening 4:00 PM 7.0 4.0 4:30 PM 6.8 4.8 5:00 PM 8.0 7.3 5.2 2.7 6:00 PM 8.7 9.0 4.8 9:00 PM 5.4 1.5 10:00 PM 9.2 7.9 4.5 1.2



Saturday

WREG WMC WHBQ WATN WLMT Morning Local News (average Rating) 6.0 4.4 2.1 Evening 5:00 PM 4.9 3.9 3.1 6:00 PM 4.9 3.9 0.6 9:00 PM 3.1 1.2 10:00 PM 7.7 5.4 2.1 Sunday WREG WMC WHBQ WATN WLMT Morning Local News (average Rating) 6.4 3.9 3.0 No local No Local Evening 5:00 PM 5.2 4.9 4.6 1.8 9:00 PM 5.2 1.1 10:00 PM 8.9 6.9 3.7 3.2

