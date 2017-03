× TDOT to close section of I-40 Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced it will be closing a section of I-40 over the weekend.

Sunday morning from starting at 6 a.m., all lanes in both directions on I-40 near the flyover will be closed. TDOT said the closure is needed to allow for maintenance on overhead wire lines.

It’s unclear how long the lanes will be closed.