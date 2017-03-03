Suspect arrested for Batesville murder, second juvenile suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. -- Batesville Police confirmed to WREG they've made an arrest following a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have charged 18-year-old Nakia Lamar suspect with capital murder.

Cordarius Strong, 16, is being sought.

Police said the victim, 35-year-old Roary Thomas, was shot inside his car on Hoskins Road about a mile from Batesville town square.

One witness said it started when a car she didn't recognize pulled into her cove.

“I said what I had to say to the people and then turned and then that’s when I fell to the ground because the shots popped off that way, just that fast," she said of the six shots fired near her.

“They shot him in the car from behind, I know that,” neighbor Steve Harris said.

They said the car then slammed into a fence and then the shooter got out and ran away.

“I don’t know what was going on. All I could do is call 911 and keep him alive as much as possible,” the witness said.

Batesville Police said the victim died.

The witness said she knew there were problems nearby, but she was hurting that they did it in her front yard near her children, nieces, and nephews.

"Leave my family alone. Don’t do it with people’s family around," she said. "We're tired of it. Get these kids to stop killing. It's kids. It's not adults no more."