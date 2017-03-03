Students become County Commissioners for a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Students from Westwood and Whitehaven High Schools were invited by Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones to act as "Commissioners for a Day."

"They had an opportunity to learn about government; how it works, how we are able to come together coming from different backgrounds and being able to agree to disagree."

Commissioner Jones said it was an excellent opportunity for the students and one that will open doors to other opportunities.

"This was great for me," said student Tyler Hunter. "I understood where I want to be as far as leadership."

The experience was also an opportunity for Jones to listen to the teens and the problems they face in their own communities.

"We came together to and tried to have some resolutions to try and fix the problems we are facing today," said student Kimia Jenkins.

"This gave them the opportunity to be able to come down and help us to understand the why and bring forth resolutions to deal with that."