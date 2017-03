× Shelby Drive shooting sends one to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway following a shooting on Shelby Drive Friday evening.

According to police, the victim was shot near Shelby Drive and Dodge around 6 p.m. Their condition has not been released at this time.

The male suspect was last seen heading southbound on Dalton.

If you can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.