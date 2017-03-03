School holds Valentine’s party for 10-year-old shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Douglass K-8 School held a Valentine's Day party for student Vynnitra Dobbs, 10, about two weeks after she was shot in the head.

The shooting happened Feb. 13 and upended her plans for Valentine's Day.

“I was driving that night to take my wife out but I couldn’t enjoy it because I was concerned about my baby. Then all the sudden I thought, ‘Valentines for Vynnitra.’ I started texting teachers and council members just so we could get donations," Principal Kamiah Turner said.

The party came to fruition Friday as Vynnitra returned to school for the first time since the shooting.

Classmates made cards, brought stuffed animals and danced in Vynnitra's honor.

The 10 year old used her hands to cover her face for much of the presentation, though she smiled in the beginning as she looked around at cafeteria full of around 350 students and teachers.

“She didn’t think it was going to be this much. She thought it was going to be coming to get something from school," father Vincient Dobbs said.

“We're grateful, overwhelmed," her mother Arnitra Bruce said. "Never thought it was going be this big. Just the community and all the love shown."

Bruce said her daughter would start physical therapy this week and hoped to return to school full-time in two to three weeks.

"I don’t want her to be sad or upset at the world with her being so innocent. But I also want her to know it’s a blessing she's here," Vincient Dobbs said.

Memphis Police have arrested William Gregory, 28, and charged him with several counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.