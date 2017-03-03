× Order Pizza Hut using your sneakers!

NEW YORK — Pizza Hut has a fun new way to order your pizza.

“Pie Tops” are sneakers that order up food by pressing a button on the shoe’s tongue. Bluetooth technology and geolocation lets Pizza Hut know where to deliver the pies.

The limited edition shoes are designed to coincide with March Madness.

Pizza Hut only produced about 64 pairs– the same number of teams in the basketball tournament.

A majority of the shoes will be handed out as part of a promotion, but some may be made available to the public.