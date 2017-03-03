× New Jersey Man Raided By SWAT On Facebook Live

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey man got quite a surprise as SWAT team members burst through his door, interrupting his Facebook Live broadcast.

Mercer County authorities say Edward Forchion, who has been in and out of prison for marijuana possession, was arrested Friday afternoon and indicted Tuesday by a grand jury. Forchion’s eatery, ‘NJ Weedman’s Joint,’ was raided in April and federal agents in California raided a pot farm he owned in 2012, confiscating 600 plants.

Sources say an informant bought marijuana from Forchion several times and gave authorities information on sales that led to the raid.

In his Facebook Live broadcast, Forchion can be heard saying, “I hear car doors opening but I’m not going to go near the door.” Moments later a SWAT team bursts through the door and tell him to show his hands.

Forchion is charged with selling marijuana in his establishment.