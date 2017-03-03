× New company begins management at Global Ministries properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned the real estate arm of the troubled, Global Ministries Foundation will no longer be in charge at some of its properties.

The company that’s buying a number of GMF’s Section 8 properties across the country took over at some of the complexes as of March 1st.

A GMF spokesperson said while the sale is not final, the property management division for the Millennia Companies will be handling the day to day operations at the properties it’s acquiring.

That includes Goodwill Village, Serenity Towers and Madison Tower in Memphis.

GMF is selling roughly half of its portfolio.

It still has some additional, apartment complexes in Memphis.

Warren and Tulane are being marketed for sale in a separate deal that’s playing out in federal court.